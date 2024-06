Love is finalizing a two-year deal worth over $8 million to remain with the Heat, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Love recently declined his $4.03 million player option with the Heat for the 2024-25 season, but he'll remain with the team after agreeing to terms on a two-year deal. The 35-year-old made 55 regular-season appearances for Miami last year and averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 16.8 minutes per game.