Love is in the Heat's starting lineup against the Wizards on Monday.

Love has been sidelined for the past 10 games, some of which he was away from the team due to personal reasons. However, he will enter the starting five for Miami on Monday due to the absences of Kel'el Ware (knee), Jaime Jaquez (ankle), Andrew Wiggins (ankle) and Nikola Jovic (hand). It'll be Love's first start since Dec. 18, 2023, though he shouldn't be expected to play heavy minutes Monday despite the Heat's lack of frontcourt depth.