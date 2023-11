Love closed with six points (2-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds and four assists over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 131-124 loss to the Bucks.

Love got the starting nod Tuesday, moving Jaime Jaquez to the bench, finishing with a team-high-tying rebound total and ending four points short of a double-double. The veteran forward has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in three games this season, including in two straight outings.