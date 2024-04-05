Love posted 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 16 rebounds and four assists over 19 minutes in Thursday's 109-105 loss to Philadelphia.

Love played in just under 20 minutes off the bench, but owned the glass while leading all players in Thursday's contest in rebounds to go along with a quartet of assists in a double-double performance. Love set a new season high in rebounds, posting his second game with 14 or more boards. The veteran has now recorded five double-doubles this year, four of which have occurred while coming off the bench.