Love (ribs) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Love was initially listed as questionable due to rib contusion that sidelined him for Monday's win over Atlanta, but he's since been upgraded to probable and will likely suit up versus his former team. The veteran forward has started all six of his appearances for the Heat, posting 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.3 minutes during that stretch.