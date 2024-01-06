Love registered 20 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Friday's 113-97 loss to the Suns.

Love's upside isn't high considering he plays off the bench, but he made his presence felt Friday and delivered a vintage performance, reaching the 20-point mark and ending just three boards away from a double-double. Love has been playing well of late, scoring in double digits in four games in a row and averaging 14.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game off the bench in that stretch.