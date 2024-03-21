site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Kevin Love: Will remain sidelined Friday
Love (heel) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Love hasn't suited up this month due to his heel injury. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action.
