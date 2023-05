Love is not in the starting lineup for Game 6 against the Celtics on Saturday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Love moves to the bench in favor of Caleb Martin, who will get the nod at power forward. The veteran will come off the bench for the first time since Game 2 of the first-round series against the Bucks. He's averaging 6.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in the playoffs since the start of the first round.