Love (heel) won't travel with the Heat for Thursday's game in Dallas or Friday's in Oklahoma City, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Love's absence streak will extend to five games after sitting out Miami's short back-to-back road trip due to a right heel contusion. Nikola Jovic will likely continue to see increased run in the veteran big man's absence. Love's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Washington.