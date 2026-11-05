Thompson notched 30 points (11-22 FG, 8-17 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 117-116 overtime win over the Clippers.

Thompson has made at least four three-pointers in three straight games. After an ice-cold preseason, the veteran sharpshooter has turned things around and is giving Miami valuable spacing around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. Thompson is a strong streaming option for threes while he's this hot, though his lack of peripheral production limits his ceiling.