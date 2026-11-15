Thompson registered 26 points (10-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt), a rebound, four assists and a block across 20 minutes in Saturday's 137-117 win over the Pistons.

Thompson returned from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury and immediately provided Miami with a much-needed perimeter scoring boost. His six three-pointers were particularly impressive given he played just 20 minutes, and the veteran showed he can still get hot quickly. However, his playing time and scoring have been inconsistent this season, making him hard to trust outside formats that prioritize three-point production. He's scored in double digits in his last seven appearances, averaging 20.7 points per game and shooting 46.7 percent from three over that stretch.