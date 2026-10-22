Thompson tallied 10 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and a rebound across 16 minutes in Wednesday's 131-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Thompson made three triples but offered virtually nothing outside the scoring column, highlighting his increasingly specialized fantasy profile. His 16-minute workload was particularly concerning, as limited playing time can make it hard to generate consistent three-point production, especially since three bench players (Bobby Portis, Nikola Jovic and Pelle Larsson) played 20-plus minutes. Unless his minutes increase considerably, Thompson could struggle to provide reliable fantasy value beyond occasional perimeter shooting.