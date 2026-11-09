Thompson supplied 23 points (8-15 FG, 7-13 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Sunday's 114-108 win over the Kings.

The veteran wing is re-discovering the long-range shooting form that it seemed he'd left behind in Golden State. Thompson's drained multiple three-points in five straight games and poured in at least seven in three of those contests, averaging 21.6 points, 5.6 treys, 2.8 assists, 1.6 boards and 1.0 blocks over that span while shooting a blistering 50.0 percent from beyond the arc, and 52.8 percent from the floor.