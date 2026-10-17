Thompson finished with zero points (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt), three assists and one rebound in 15 minutes during Friday's 136-115 preseason loss to the Magic.

Thompson rounded out what has been a poor preseason, missing all seven of his shot attempts. While he will almost certainly be better than this on most nights, the simple fact is that Thompson's days of being a viable fantasy asset are well and truly behind him. For a player with little to no upside, Thompson is still being drafted in standard leagues, which seems illogical.