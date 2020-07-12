Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday that Alexander (knee) has been a "full go" in practices since the team arrived in Orlando for the resumption of the 2019-20 season, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Alexander signed a two-way deal with the Heat in mid-January, but the undrafted rookie out of Tennessee has yet to make his NBA debut after he suffered a hyperextension and PCL sprain to his right knee while playing for Miami's G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. With the G League season having since been canceled, Alexander will be with the Heat for the duration of its run in Orlando, though he likely won't be in store for anything more than garbage-time run.