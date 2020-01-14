Play

Alexander has agreed to a two-way contract with the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Alexander was previously on a G League contract with the Sioux Falls Skyforce -- the Heat's G League affiliate. He's been upgraded to a two-way contract, giving him the ability to move up and down between the NBA and the G League, but he's expected to remain in the G League for the time being.

