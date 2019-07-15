Heat's Kyle Alexander: Lands with Miami

Alexander signed a contract with the Heat on Monday.

After joining Miami's summer league team, Alexander averaged 4.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over eight contests, and he evidently impressed enough to earn himself a contract. He proved to be a force on the defensive end of the court in college, averaging 1.7 blocks across 37 matchups during his senior season with Tennessee.

