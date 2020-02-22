Heat's Kyle Alexander: Return date still unclear
Alexander (knee) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
Alexander has yet to debut for the Heat and hasn't appeared for the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce since Jan. 5 with a PCL sprain and a hyperextended right knee. The organization has yet to issue a timeline for his return, so his absence looks like it could drag into March.
