Heat's Kyle Alexander: Sidelined with knee injury
Alexander is out with a knee injury and is set to be further evaluated Friday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The Heat recently signed Alexander to a two-way deal. More information on his timetable for a return should emerge Friday or shortly after.
