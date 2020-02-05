Heat's Kyle Alexander: Still not ready to play
The Heat list Alexander (knee) as out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
The two-way player remains without a clear timeline to return to action in the G League or with the Heat while he's dealing with a hyperextended right knee in addition to a PCL sprain. Alexander's last game action came with the Sioux Falls Skyforce back on Jan. 5.
