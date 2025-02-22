Anderson is not in Miami's starting five against Toronto on Friday.
Anderson was placed in the Heat's starting lineup against the Mavericks on Feb. 13 and finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 27 minutes. With Bam Adebayo (knee) and Andrew Wiggins (illness) returning, Anderson and Jaime Jaquez will come off the bench Friday.
More News
-
Heat's Kyle Anderson: Double-double in Thursday's start•
-
Heat's Kyle Anderson: Starting sans Adebayo•
-
Heat's Kyle Anderson: Held scoreless in debut•
-
Heat's Kyle Anderson: Omitted from injury report•
-
Heat's Kyle Anderson: Won't make Heat debut Friday•
-
Heat's Kyle Anderson: Lands in Miami, likely to be re-routed•