Anderson ended with zero points (0-1 FG) in eight minutes during Monday's 138-83 loss to Cleveland in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Anderson shook off a questionable tag and was able to play through his illness Monday, but Miami didn't exactly need him much with this game pretty much over by the second quarter. Following his mid-season trade from Golden State, Anderson was used sparingly by the Heat in the regular season, as the veteran saw 18.4 minutes across 25 appearances with 6.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.