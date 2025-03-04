Anderson recorded four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 25 minutes in Monday's 106-90 win over the Wizards.

Anderson had an all-around performance Monday, facilitating open shots and playing disruptive defense. His playing time has been inconsistent and scattered, but the 31-year-old veteran has played well recently when given extended minutes. In nine games since being traded to the Heat, Anderson is averaging 4.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 13.8 minutes per game.