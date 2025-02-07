Anderson (recently traded) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Brooklyn.
Anderson was acquired by the Heat on Wednesday via trade, though he'll have to wait to make his debut with his new club. The 31-year-old's next chance to feature will come Monday against Boston.
