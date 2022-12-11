Lowry chipped in 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 loss to San Antonio.

After sitting out for rest, Lowry played big minutes and produced solid numbers in the loss. It was the second straight game he recorded multiple steals. While his scoring can be a bit up and down, the veteran guard has certainly provided a ton of value this season with 6.1 assists, 1.2 steals, 2.3 three-pointers made and an excellent 85.4% from the charity stripe.