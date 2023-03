Lowry contributed seven points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 victory over the Pistons.

Lowry continues to work his way back from a lengthy absence due to a knee injury, returning Sunday after sitting out Saturday's game by putting forth an all-around showing off the bench. Lowry has tallied at least five points, five rebounds and five assists 14 times this season.