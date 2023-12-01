Lowry dropped 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and a block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 142-132 win over the Pacers.

Thursday night was Lowry's seventh straight contest in which he made multiple three-pointers, averaging 14.1 points, 4.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks (while shooting a remarkable 47.7 percentage from three) across 30.0 minutes in that span. As the team's main facilitator, expect Lowry to maintain a similar workload for the remainder of the season, though Tyler Herro's (ankle) impending return could change things.