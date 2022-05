Lowry (hamstring) is available for Sunday's Game 7 against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lowry carried a questionable designation once again prior to Sunday's winner-take-all matchup, but he'll continue to play through his hamstring injury. Over his four appearances since returning to the court, the 36-year-old has averaged 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 28.0 minutes per game.