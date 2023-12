Lowry (back) is available for Monday's matchup against the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Lowry was dealing with back spasms Monday morning and was a late addition to the injury report. However, he'll continue to suit up for the shorthanded Heat. Over his last eight appearances, Lowry has averaged 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.9 steals in 30.0 minutes per game.