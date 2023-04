Lowry (knee) will play in Saturday's Game 3 against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lowry has been a mainstay on the Heat's injury report as he continues to deal with a knee injury but has managed to play through the issue in each of the first two games of the series. Over Games 1 and 2, Lowry has averaged 3.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 18.0 minutes.