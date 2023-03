Lowry (knee) will be available to play Sunday versus the Pistons.

Lowry is back from his rest day and should be ready for roughly 20 minutes off the bench. The Heat are still being cautious with him as he works his way back from a lengthy absence, so he's not an ideal target in daily fantasy leagues, but he's fine to activate in season-long settings. Victor Oladipo could be headed for a DNP-CD with Lowry active.