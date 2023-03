Lowry (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Lowry was questionable for Wednesday's matchup due to his sore left knee, but he'll be able to suit up for a third consecutive game. He's come off the bench in his last two appearances, averaging 10.5 points and 4.0 assists in 27.5 minutes per game.