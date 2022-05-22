Lowry (hamstring) is questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics on Monday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Lowry missed four straight playoff games before returning to the court for Game 3 on Saturday, and he produced 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebounds, six assists and four steals in 29 minutes. The 36-year-old hasn't fully recovered from the hamstring strain, leaving his status in question for Game 4. Gabe Vincent (hamstring) started at the point during Lowry's absence but is also questionable for Monday.