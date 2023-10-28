Lowry accumulated 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and one block across 32 minutes during Friday's 119-111 loss to Boston.

Lowry finished second on the team in rebounds and assists while finishing as one of four Heat players with a double-digit point total in Friday's loss to the Celtics. Lowry responded strong from a scoreless outing Wednesday in the regular-season opener against Detroit, posting season-high marks in scoring, rebounds and assists at the early stages of the year.