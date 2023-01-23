Lowry finished Sunday's 100-96 win over the Pelicans with 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four steals, two assists and one rebound in 31 minutes.

Making his third straight appearance for Miami following a four-game absence due to a sore left knee, Lowry delivered by far his most encouraging performance since his return to the lineup. After being limited to 22 and 21 minutes in his first two games back in action, Lowry not only saw a sizable uptick in playing time Sunday, but he served as the Heat's go-to option down the stretch. Lowry poured in nine of his points in the final 3:03 of Sunday's contest and made an impact on the defensive end to help propel Miami to a victory.