Lowry (hand) is available for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Lowry has been upgraded from probable to available and will presumably return to the starting lineup following a two-game absence due to a left hand sprain. Over his last four appearances (all starts), Lowry has averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 22.3 minutes per game.