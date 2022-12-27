Lowry chipped in 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 113-110 victory over the Timberwolves.

Lowry's experience and veteran leadership were necessary for this game, and the floor general delivered as he ended as one of Miami's top scorers while also ending just one assist from reaching a double-double. Lowry has missed four games in December already, but he's been productive when available and is averaging 13.9 points with 5.6 assists and 4.6 boards per contest this month.