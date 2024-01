Lowry will play a reserve role in Friday's matchup with the Hawks.

Lowry will come off the bench in favor of Caleb Martin. The veteran point guard has been struggling as of late, averaging 3.6 points on 25.9 percent shooting to go along with 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 triples across 23.6 minutes per game. It will be his first game as a reserve this season.