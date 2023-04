Lowry (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Adam Lichtenstein reports.

Miami has been very careful with Lowry's minutes in recent weeks as they seek to keep him fresh for the postseason. If he's unable to go Tuesday, we would likely see Gabe Vincent play a significant role for Miami. The last time Lowry missed a game on March 29, Vincent put up 21 points in 31 minutes.