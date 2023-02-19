Lowry (knee) hopes to return to Miami's starting lineup by the end of February, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Lowry missed six consecutive contests heading into the All-Star break due to left knee soreness, and it appears he may miss another game or two but is getting close to suiting up again. Miami returns to action Friday in Milwaukee before heading to Charlotte on Saturday. The Heat end the month the following Monday in Philadelphia, which appears to be the game the veteran point guard is targeting. Per Reynolds, Lowry's return timetable should become clearer following Sunday's All-Star Game.