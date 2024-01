Lowry (hand) was not at practice Tuesday due to an illness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Because Lowry was absent Tuesday, there's no additional update on his left hand sprain at the moment. That injury forced him to leave Monday's game against the Rockets after just 16 minutes. Miami will release its injury report Tuesday evening, at which point there will be more clarity on his status for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.