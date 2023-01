Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Tuesday that Lowry is dealing with left knee soreness and will be day-to-day moving forward, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lowry has already been ruled out for Tuesday's contest versus the Thunder. However, fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised to see the veteran point guard miss more time in the near future. Gabe Vincent, Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro will receive extended minutes if Lowry's knee continues to be an issue.