Lowry (hamstring) did not practice Saturday and was seen walking slowly with a limp. His status for Sunday's Game 4 at Atlanta is to be determined later Saturday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Things aren't looking great for the veteran ahead of Game 4, but we'll know more later Saturday. If Lowry is forced to sit out, more minutes would be available for Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin. It's also possible Victor Oladipo could get into the mix. He hasn't played yet in the series.