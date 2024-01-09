Lowry (hand, illness) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Lowry left Monday's win over Houston early due to a hand injury but was absent from Tuesday's practice due to an illness. It's worth noting that Miami's injury report has Lowry listed with just a hand injury, but the extent of both issues remains unclear. Caleb Martin (ankle, illness) is also doubtful, while Jimmy Butler (toe) has already been ruled out, so Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jovic should all see increased roles again.