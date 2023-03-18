Lowry (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lowry will sit out the first leg of Miami's back-to-back set Saturday due to left knee soreness. Lowry missed 15 games due to the left knee issue before returning to action for Miami's last three contests. Gabe Vincent should remain in the starting lineup with Lowry sidelined while Victor Oladipo should resume backup point guard duties. Lowry should be back in action Sunday against Detroit.