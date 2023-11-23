Lowry produced 28 points (9-15 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and three assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 129-96 victory over the Cavaliers.

Lowry came from the clouds to score a season-high 28 points Wednesday, only the fourth time he has scored double-digits all season. Given he had scored a total of 19 points in his previous four games combined, managers should obviously view this as an outlier. With that said, he is inside the top 100 for the season, thanks primarily to his steal and assist numbers. He isn't for everyone but should still be rostered in all 12-team leagues.