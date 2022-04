Lowry amassed 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 113-109 victory over Atlanta.

Lowry returned to the starting lineup following a one-game absence due to rest and provided an all-around performance. Across his last 10 appearances, the veteran point guard has averaged 17.4 points, 6.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.8 minutes per game.