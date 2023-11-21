Lowry closed Monday's 118-100 victory over the Bulls with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and six assists across 27 minutes.

Lowry turned in a serviceable performance Monday, continuing his meaningful start to the season. With the Heat very short on point guard options, Lowry has been able to carve out consistent minutes at a time when many thought he might fade quietly into the background. He is far from the player he once was but as long as he is starting, he warrants attention as an assists streamer at the very least.