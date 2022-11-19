Lowry contributed 24 points (8-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 15 assists, two blocks and one steal in 51 minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime loss to the Wizards.

Lowry secured his first triple-double of the 2022-23 season by dishing out a season-high 15 assists. He didn't have a great shooting night, but he shot a respectable 4-for-11 from downtown, marking his second straight game with four made triples. Lowry is averaging 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists over his last seven contests.