Lowry finished with 19 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 loss to the Raptors.

Lowry ended the night second on his team in scoring behind Max Strus, and he also found success from beyond the arc, where he'd shot just 3-for-11 over his last two games. Lowry also recorded another block Wednesday, marking his third swat in four contests. The veteran guard is averaging 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists over his last five games, but his production in both rebounds and assists has been hit or miss in the early going of this 2022-23 season.